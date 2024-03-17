Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam

Updated on: 17 March,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Accused defrauded municipal corporation by supplying substandard khichdi

Suraj Chavan at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on June 26. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED), Mumbai Zonal office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 88.51 lakh, in the form of a residential flat at Mumbai and a parcel of agricultural land at district-Ratnagiri, owned by Suraj Chavan, who was arrested on January 17  in the BMC Khichdi case. The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Agripada Police Station under the Indian Penal Code, on the basis of preliminary enquiry by the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing.


“Investigations revealed that Chavan played a role in obtaining work orders in favour of M/s Force One Multi Services, circumventing the BMC’s eligibility criteria. He allegedly received funds amounting to Rs 1.35 crore out of generated proceeds of crime, acquired by defrauding the BMC by supplying Khichdi packets of lesser quantity,” said an officer.


The said proceeds were acquired by Chavan in the guise of salary and loan from M/s Force One Multi Services, and were diverted to acquire the attached immovable properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri in his name. The ED has Chavan’s assets under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.


