Thackeray scion’s confidante Suraj Chavan grilled by central agency in connection with money laundering case to the tune of Rs 38 cr

Suraj Chavan and Aaditya Thackeray. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article ED probe one step away from Aaditya x 00:00

Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray and secretary of Shiv Sena (UBT), was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The agency is investigating Chavan’s involvement in a money laundering case connected with the ‘COVID-19 jumbo centre scam’ worth Rs 38 crore.



The case was initially registered by the Azad Maidan police on August 24, 2022, based on complaints made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya against the firm Lifeline Management Services, Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and his three partners. After taking cognisance of the case, the ED registered a money-laundering case this February.

Suraj Chavan’s wife Suprit at the ED office on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 21, the federal agency conducted multiple raids at various locations in Mumbai, including the residences of Chavan, Patkar, IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials involved in the scam. During these raids, the ED seized jewellery worth R2.4 crore and R68 lakh cash. Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that the agency’s actions are politically motivated, aimed at targeting their leaders ahead of the elections.

According to the FIR, the partners of Lifeline Management Services, a hospital management firm, obtained contracts from the civic body during the pandemic to oversee jumbo COVID-19 centres at Worli, Mulund, Dahisar and Pune using forged documents, despite lacking any experience in the medical field.

Sources within the ED indicate that Chavan is one of four middlemen who allegedly played a significant role in securing these contracts from the BMC. While ED is currently investigating a particular case involving Rs 38 crore, officials believe the entire scam is worth around R4,000 crore. Transactions linked to Chavan are being scrutinised by the ED. Furthermore, Chavan is also under the scanner for allegedly purchasing four flats worth R8crore-R10 crore in suburban Mumbai during the pandemic.

The Sena worker was questioned for nine hours and has been asked to be present at the ED office on Tuesday.

Rs 4,000cr

Approx worth of entire ‘scam’