Activist Anjali Damania alleged that there was a scam of Rs 88 crore in the agriculture department when Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition govt

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article Manoj Jarange seeks ED probe against Dhananjay Munde amid charges of scam x 00:00

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde in view of the allegations of scam in the agriculture department that he handled in the previous government, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Anjali Damania earlier in the day alleged that there was a scam of Rs 88 crore in the agriculture department when Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in the state.

Despite the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer money directly to farmers' bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agriculture department purchased equipment and fertilisers for distribution to farmers at inflated rates, she claimed.

Talking to reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra where he is currently under treatment, Manoj Jarange said, "The ED should carry out a probe against Munde in view of the charges of corruption," according to the PTI.

Dhananjay Munde is currently also under fire over the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

"That person (Karad) was always with him (Munde). He is under investigation by various agencies. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and ED should also check the call records between them. No matter how big a minister he (Munde) is, he should be booked," Manoj Jarange said, as per the PTI.

On Anjali Damania's allegations against Dhananjay Munde, he said, "It is really shocking if the blood of farmers has been sucked in such a way. But if the government is shielding such people, then common citizens will have to hit the streets."

Damania had earlier levelled allegations against Dhananjay Munde regarding his alleged financial links to Walmik Karad. Opposition in Maharashtra has been demanding the minister's resignation since Karad's arrest last month.

"The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) will certainly take notice of the evidence provided by Damania and conduct enquiry and take action. But seeking Munde's resignation is a matter for (the consideration of) deputy CM Ajit Pawar who heads the NCP," said Shiv Sena leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat while speaking to reporters, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)