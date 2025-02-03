Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Dhananjay Munde his aide Walmik Karad met me before polls Manoj Jarange

Dhananjay Munde, his aide Walmik Karad met me before polls: Manoj Jarange

Updated on: 03 February,2025 01:49 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Munde has been facing the heat since the arrest of Karad in the extortion case related to the brutal murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district in December 2024

Dhananjay Munde, his aide Walmik Karad met me before polls: Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article
Dhananjay Munde, his aide Walmik Karad met me before polls: Manoj Jarange
x
00:00

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday claimed Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde met him before the state polls last year along with his associate Walmik Karad, arrested later in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch, reported news agency PTI.


Munde has been facing the heat since the arrest of Karad in the extortion case related to the brutal murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district in December 2024.


The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies is the NCP MLA from the same district.


The opposition has been demanding Dhananjay Munde's ouster for an impartial probe into the sarpanch's murder.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

The police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the sarpanch's murder, while accused Krushna Andhale is still at large.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case and is in judicial custody.

Asked if Munde had come to meet him, Manoj Jarange on Monday said, "Everyone was meeting me during the elections. He (Munde) came to me and Walmik Karad was also with him at that time," reported PTI.

The activist said their process for contesting the state polls, held in November 2024, was going on at that time.

"I thought of not meeting them, but they were waiting outside. Then I went to meet them. There, Munde told me about him (Karad)," Jarange told reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently undergoing treatment, reported PTI.

Jarange said he then asked Munde if Karad was the one involved in the embezzlement of money of some people keen on getting harvester machines.

"I told (Karad) to pay back the money to those people through an activist from Gevrai, who was also known to Karad. I knew his name and I later met him when he came to meet with Dhananjay Munde," he claimed without specifying the meeting venue, reported PTI.

Asked about the sarpanch murder case accused Andhale, who is still at large, Jarange alleged the man was hiding with political support.

"It is the same gang. He (Munde) and the other one (Karad) are seen in a photo together. They are misleading (investigation in the sarpanch case)," he charged, reported PTI.

Jarange further claimed that Andhale might have been kept in a nearby area.

"He has been kept hidden because he might know some secrets and truth may come out," the activist said without elaborating, reported PTI.

The sarpanch's murder has acquired a caste angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region.

Some leaders from the opposition and ruling parties have demanded the resignation of minister Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the Vanjari community, alleging links between his aide Karad and the murder case.

On January 30, Jarange, who has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, ended his indefinite fast after five days of protest, claiming the government representatives assured him that several of his demands would be accepted.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Manoj Jarange Dhananjay Munde maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK