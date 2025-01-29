She had provided evidence about the alleged financial dealings of Munde and his close aide Walmik Karad about a firm, in which they are partners, getting a contract from a government company

File pic

Listen to this article Activist Anjali Damania gives Maharashtra Government four-day ultimatum to act against Dhananjay Munde x 00:00

Activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday said she would file a Public Interest Litigation and make even the chief minister (CM) a respondent if the Maharashtra Government failed to act against Minister Dhananjay Munde within four days, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Marathi news channels, Damania, who met deputy CM Ajit Pawar two days ago, said she had given all the necessary documentary evidence about Munde's alleged nexus with Walmik Karad, who is accused in the extortion case related to the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, PTI reported.

"I have given the government an ultimatum of 96 hours....I will wait for four days...to see if action is taken against Munde. Else I will file a PIL and make chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Ajit Pawar respondents and personally liable," she said.

She had provided evidence about alleged financial dealings of Karad and Munde and also about a firm in which they are partners getting a contract from a government company, she said.

Munde, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is facing the heat since Deshmukh's murder in Beed, the minister's home district, in December. Karad has already been arrested in the extortion case linked to the murder.

On Wednesday, Munde said he was ready to quit if asked by Fadnavis or Pawar, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Munde said, "If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Ajit Pawar believe that I am guilty, they should ask for my resignation. I am ready to step down. It is for them to decide whether I am guilty or not. I have been targeted for the past 51 days."

Munde, however, dismissed the possibility of resigning from the cabinet on moral grounds.

"My morality is rooted in my honesty towards my people. I speak with complete sincerity. I do not consider myself morally guilty. If I am guilty, my senior leaders will tell me so," asserted the MLA from Parli in Beed district.

Earlier on Wednesday, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule said Munde should resign on moral grounds, PTI reported.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district in central Maharashtra. Police have arrested seven persons in the murder case, while Karad is in judicial custody in the extortion case. He has been booked under anti-organised crime law Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Ordinance (MCOCA).

(With PTI inputs)