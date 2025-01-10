A division bench said that it was initiating the plea based on a December 2024 order of the Supreme Court asking all HCs to initiate proceedings for protection of wetlands, also known as Ramsar Convention sites, across the country

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) suo motu (on its own) for the conservation and preservation of wetlands in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said it was initiating the PIL based on an order of the Supreme Court asking all HCs to initiate proceedings for protection of wetlands, also known as Ramsar Convention sites, across the country. The order was passed in December, PTI reported.

The HC issued notice to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), Maharashtra government and the state Wetlands Authority. It also appointed senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas as amicus curiae to assist the court and posted the matter for hearing on February 25, PTI reported.

The Ramsar Convention sites are wetlands of international importance. India is home to 85 such sites, three of which are in Maharashtra. These are the Lonar Lake in Buldhana district, Nandur Madhameshwar in Nashik district and Thane Creek.

The convention was named after Iran's Ramsar city, where the convention was signed in 1971.

In December 2024, the apex court had noted in its order that, as per Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country had 2,01,503 wetlands on 2.25 hectares before 2017. As per ISRO, the number of wetlands had increased to 2,31,195 in 2021.

However, the SC observed that these figures "have to be checked on ground", adding that the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, and the guidelines issued thereunder prescribe 'ground truthing', which is identification of wetlands through actual inspection.

The apex court said this step has been "neglected by almost all the states" and the demarcation of these wetlands has not been done till now.

Coldplay 2025 concert: HC dismisses PIL seeking guidelines against black marketing

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday dismissed a plea seeking guidelines to curb black marketing and ticket scalping at major events in the backdrop of the alleged foul play in the ticket sale process for British band Coldplay's concert in Navi Mumbai this month.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the issues raised in the petition pertain to the legislative domain, and hence, the court cannot interfere.

"This is a legislative and executive decision. The court cannot interfere. The government is at liberty to formulate legislation addressing the concerns raised in the petition," the court said.

The bench also stated that in the absence of a clear statutory framework mandating the reliefs sought in the petition, it cannot direct legislation to be enacted or laws to be amended in a particular manner.

"However, in the event that the competent authority (of the government) considers it necessary, they remain at liberty to take appropriate legislative or executive measures to address the concerns highlighted by the petitioner," the court said and permitted the petitioner to make a representation before the competent authority.

