Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Beed Sarpanch murder Anti corruption activist Anjali Damania demands trial be held in Mumbai

Beed Sarpanch murder: Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania demands trial be held in Mumbai

Updated on: 22 January,2025 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The activist claimed that a government loan of Rs 62 crore was extended to a sugar mill in which Dhananjay Munde holds a stake, and requested DGP Shukla to order scrutiny by the Anti-Corruption Bureau

Beed Sarpanch murder: Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania demands trial be held in Mumbai

Activist Anjali Damania. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Beed Sarpanch murder: Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania demands trial be held in Mumbai
x
00:00

Activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday met Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla and demanded that the trial in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case be conducted in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.


The anti-corruption activist also demanded the shifting of the Beed Sarpanch murder case accused to Arthur Road Jail in the city from other jails.


Damania alleged collusion between police and one of the accused, Vishnu Chate, who she claimed was shifted to Latur jail "of his choice", PTI stated.


She apprised the top police officer of the prevailing atmosphere of "terror" in Beed, during her meeting in Mumbai.

The activist told reporters that she also submitted details about two companies owned by Dhananjay Munde and his wife in which the minister's aide and extortion case accused Walmik Karad is a shareholder, PTI reported.

Karad is an accused in the extortion case involving a windmill company linked to the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

According to PTI, Damania claimed Munde may cease to be a legislator over the issue of office of profit.

"The [sarpanch murder] trial should be conducted in Mumbai. The accused, Vishnu Chate, was shifted to Latur jail due to his collusion with police. He and other accused in the case should be shifted to Arthur Road Jail to break the association with police," Damania added.

She further claimed that a government loan of Rs 62 crore was extended to a sugar mill in which Munde holds a stake, and requested DGP Shukla to order scrutiny by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, PTI stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karad was remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in central Maharashtra's Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.

The Kej Police arrested seven persons in the murder case, including Chate, while another accused is on the run. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said those involved in the Beed Sarpanch murder case will not be spared, and sought death sentence for the accused in the "heinous" crime, news agency PTI reported.

"Be it Walmik Karad or anyone else, not a single person involved will be spared. For such heinous murders, there is no other punishment than the death penalty," Shinde said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmi Shukla beed Dhananjay Munde murder case arthur road jail mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK