Damania said that she was being targeted by Maharashtra ministers Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde using "abusive and vulgar language" in messages and phone calls

Representational Image

Listen to this article Beed sarpanch murder: Activist Anjali Damania calls probe 'hogwash'; claims state ministers 'targeting' her x 00:00

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania on Sunday said that the ongoing investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder was "hogwash" and claimed that police from outside that district must lead the inquiry in order for the truth to be revealed, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm operating a windmill project in the area.

The Special Investigation Team of the state's CID is currently probing the murder as well as the extortion case linked to his death, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Damania alleged that the Beed police, which bows down to Walmik Karad, the main accused in the extortion case and a close aide of NCP leader and Parli MLA Dhananjya Munde, cannot conduct a fair and impartial inquiry.

She also told PTI reporters that she was being targeted by Maharashtra ministers Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde, both from Beed, using "abusive and vulgar language" in messages and phone calls.

"I am accused of creating social disharmony by targeting the Vanjari community. I have not done anything like that. I just mentioned that since the times of (late BJP stalwart) Gopinath Munde, all government appointees in Beed are from one community. Police in the district who belong to a particular community bond with Karad and cannot probe him," she claimed.

"The ongoing probe is a hogwash. Beed police must not be in charge of the probe. I have met Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla in this regard. I also urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (who holds the home portfolio) to take action against those troubling me," Damania added.

Seven individuals have been arrested in the Deshmukh murder case, while one person is absconding. Three persons, including Karad, have been held in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder, PTI reported.

NCP objects to BJP MLA’s criticism of Ajit Pawar over Beed sarpanch murder probe

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan has expressed his disapproval of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas’s comments targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar concerning the ongoing investigation into the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

In a post on X, Chavan questioned whether Dhas had no trust in the state’s home department to conduct a fair and impartial probe into the case. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP leader, currently holds the home department portfolio. Chavan’s remarks came after Dhas raised concerns about the investigation’s progress during a protest in Parbhani on Saturday, accusing Pawar of not keeping his promises regarding the case.

स्व.संतोष देशमुख यांच्या हत्येवरून आ.सुरेश अण्णा धस जाणीव पूर्वक राजकारण करत आहेत.परभणीच्या सभेत अजित दादांना क्या हुआ तेरा वादा ...म्हणून दादांना प्रश्न विचारणाऱ्या सुरेश अण्णा ला माझा प्रश्न आहे आरोपी स्वतः होऊन आत्मसमर्पण करत आहेत मग गृह खातं झोपा काढत आहे का ? निष्पक्ष चौकशी… — Suraj Chavan (सूरज शेषाबाई व्यंकटराव चव्हाण) (@surajvchavan) January 5, 2025

Chavan further asserted that if any member of the NCP were found to be involved in the murder, Pawar would take swift and decisive action. The NCP leader also asked Chief Minister Fadnavis to advise Dhas to avoid creating any rift in the Mahayuti alliance, warning that any attempts to defame Ajit Pawar would be met with an appropriate response.

(With inputs from PTI)