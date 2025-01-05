NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan responds to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas’s criticism of Ajit Pawar over the murder of a sarpanch in Beed, demanding trust in the state’s probe. The investigation continues amid political blame games.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan has expressed his disapproval of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas’s comments targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar concerning the ongoing investigation into the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

In a post on X, Chavan questioned whether Dhas had no trust in the state’s home department to conduct a fair and impartial probe into the case. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP leader, currently holds the home department portfolio. Chavan’s remarks came after Dhas raised concerns about the investigation’s progress during a protest in Parbhani on Saturday, accusing Pawar of not keeping his promises regarding the case.

Chavan further asserted that if any member of the NCP were found to be involved in the murder, Pawar would take swift and decisive action. The NCP leader also asked Chief Minister Fadnavis to advise Dhas to avoid creating any rift in the Mahayuti alliance, warning that any attempts to defame Ajit Pawar would be met with an appropriate response.

The controversy stems from the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, who was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9. According to reports, the murder was linked to Deshmukh’s efforts to prevent an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project.

In connection with the extortion case, Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, has already been arrested. Seven individuals have been taken into custody in relation to the murder, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned to handle the investigation.

On Saturday, Dhas accused NCP leaders, including Dhananjay Munde, of being complicit in the murder, claiming that the true culprits behind the crime were still free while two men arrested from Pune in connection with the case were merely “pawns.” This has added fuel to a growing political blame game, with both the NCP and BJP pointing fingers at each other.

The case has also gained a caste-related dimension, as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while many of the accused belong to the Vanjari community, a dominant group in the Beed region.

(With inputs from PTI)