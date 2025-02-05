He said he underwent surgery at noted ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane's private hospital in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said that he has undergone an eye surgery and has been advised to take rest for the next four to five days, hence he will not be able to meet anyone, PTI reported.

The Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, who is facing the heat over Beed sarpanch murder and corruption allegations, said he will resume work on February 10.

He said he underwent surgery at noted ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane's private hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai city, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, activist Anjali Damania alleged a Rs 88 crore scam in the agriculture department when Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti government in the state.

The minister has termed the allegations as "baseless" and claimed that he will file a defamation suit against her, PTI cited.

Munde is also under fire over the arrest of his close associate Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in the Beed district, the minister's home turf in central Maharashtra.

Spiritual leader's event cancelled after Marathas object to him backing Dhananjay Munde

A 'kirtan' programme of Namdev Shastri, spiritual leader of the Vanjari community, scheduled at Dehu in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, has been cancelled after opposition from Maratha outfits and a caution issued by local police, reported news agency PTI.

Shastri, the head of Bhagwangad Sansthan, recently voiced support for state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the Vanjari community and is under fire over the murder of a sarpanch belonging to Maratha community in Beed district, reported PTI.

Bhagwangad, situated on the border of Beed and Ahilyanagar districts, is the religious seat of the Vanjari community.

Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case. Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Shastri, a revered figure in the Vanjari community, recently claimed Munde was being targeted. He later also extended his support to the family of slain sarpanch Deshmukh after they met him over the weekend.

Shastri's event was to take place on Friday at Sri Kshetra Bhandara Dongar near Dehu, where the temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj is located, reported PTI.

Members of the Akhand Maratha Samaj on February 1 submitted a letter to the temple trustees, urging them to cancel Shastri's 'kirtan', claiming he defended Munde in connection with the sarpanch's murder case.

The Talegaon Dabhade police on Tuesday also issued a letter to the temple trustees, cautioning that if the 'kirtan' programme takes place, there could be a law and order issue, and members of the Maratha outfit might attempt to target Shastri.

(With PTI inputs)