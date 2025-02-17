The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been hit by functionaries from the Konkan region in Maharashtra quitting, including former Rajapur MLA Rajan Salvi, who joined the rival Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet his party MLAs and MPs on February 20 and 25 respectively, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday amid talk of desertions, reported the PTI.

The meeting with MLAs is scheduled on February 20, while the meeting of MPs will take place on February 25, Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

"It is a routine meeting," Sanjay Raut asserted.

Over the past few days, Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has also been making public his resentment about party affairs.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs and 20 MLAs.

Last week Eknath Shinde was on a visit to Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and while addressing a "thanks giving" rally which was aimed at celebrating the party's impressive victory in the Konkan region, Eknath Shinde had Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), stating that it works for a family, while his Shiv Sena works for Maharashtra.

The opposition runs a fake narrative, but the Shiv Sena does positive work which is why people voted for it in the assembly polls, Eknath Shinde said.

Shinde also attacked the opposition parties for blaming the Election Commission, Supreme Court, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and alleging discrepancies in the voters' list for their electoral loss, according to the PTI.

The Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a landslide victory in the assembly polls held in November 2024.

In the Lok Sabha elections (held months prior to that), the Shiv Sena got 2 lakh more votes than the Shiv Sena (UBT). In the assembly polls, Sena (UBT) contested 97 seats, but won only 20. The Shiv Sena fought 87 seats but won 60 seats, and 15 lakh more votes than Sena, Shinde said.

"Then tell me which Shiv Sena is real. People have shown which one is the real Shiv Sena that runs on the ideals of Bal Thackeray," he said, as per the PTI.

During the rally, former MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena Subhash Bane, who was with the Shiv Sena (UBT), joined the Shinde-led party.

(with PTI inputs)