Eight Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians on Friday asserted that they were firmly with the party, rejecting claims by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of mass desertion from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, PTI reported.

Earlier, state minister Uday Samant had claimed that several incumbent and former MLAs and six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) were in talks to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) at present has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, PTI reported.

A joint press conference was held by the Sena UBT's Lok Sabha members on Friday to assert their allegiance to the party, namely — Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Rajabhau Waje, Sanjay Jadhav, Nagesh Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh.

Sawant asserted that none of the party MPs had received any phone calls and criticised the attempts to "spread rumours" about mass desertions from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party, PTI reported.

The former Union minister said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had been with the party in difficult times and would continue to do so.

The two outfits have been in constant quarrel since the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance came to power in the state in November, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with just 46 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. PTI reported.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats in the assembly elections, getting an upper hand over the Thackeray-led outfit ahead of the crucial local bodies elections, expected to be conducted later this year.

Many Sena (UBT) leaders to join Shiv Sena in phases, claims Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Friday claimed that many leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) were in touch with the Shiv Sena and would be inducted into the rival fold in phases, reported news agency PTI.

Samant said people have realised that the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is the real Shiv Sena, which is taking forward the ideals of founder Bal Thackeray.

"People have realised that Shinde's leadership is better than that of the Shiv Sena (UBT). His leadership is good and sensitive, which is why so many people are in touch," he said.

The minister claimed that many people are reaching out to the party, and it is certain that they will enter the fold phase-wise.

"If any mission is to be undertaken, it is not done openly. There is no need to implement any mission here, considering the work Shinde has done," said Samant.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and subsequently brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

(With inputs from PTI)