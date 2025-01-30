Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has alleged that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is facing internal conflicts, leading to chaos in governance. He criticised CM Devendra Fadnavis for failing to handle his responsibilities and accused the government of corruption and neglecting farmers' issues

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has alleged that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is grappling with an internal power struggle, leading to disorder within the state government. Addressing the media in Mumbai on Thursday, Patole asserted that the situation in Maharashtra had become alarming due to what he described as the ineffective leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to PTI, Patole stated that ever since the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—came to power, there had been continuous infighting among its members. He claimed that this internal discord was severely affecting governance, creating chaos in the administration.

“The state is in turmoil because CM Fadnavis is failing to fulfil his responsibilities. He must do justice to the chief ministerial post,” Patole was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Congress leader also criticised the government for its alleged apathy towards women, particularly those benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme that provides financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women. He accused the government of neglecting their struggles, especially at a time when unemployment is rampant and agrarian distress is escalating.

According to PTI reports, Patole highlighted the worsening plight of farmers, stating that many were forced to take extreme steps due to financial burdens. He claimed that despite the government's assurance of ₹6,000 per quintal for soybeans, farmers were receiving less than ₹3,000. He further pointed out that the condition of paddy, onions, and cotton farmers was similarly dire.

Patole also levelled serious allegations against the Mahayuti government regarding corruption, asserting that 65 per cent of its ministers had tainted backgrounds. “Maharashtra’s reputation is being tarnished daily,” he alleged, adding that corruption cases were surfacing in Beed district, Pune, and other regions.

Referring to a recent controversy surrounding the crop insurance scheme, Patole took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s denial of any scam in Beed district. “A ruling party MLA has himself admitted to corruption in the scheme. Even the agriculture minister has acknowledged it. The investigative committee appointed to probe the matter has confirmed irregularities. If Ajit Pawar still insists that no scam took place, he is lying outright,” he said, as per PTI.

The Congress leader’s statements come at a time when the Mahayuti government faces increasing scrutiny over its internal disputes, governance challenges, and corruption allegations. With Maharashtra’s political landscape becoming increasingly turbulent, concerns are being raised over the stability of the ruling coalition and its ability to address the state’s pressing issues.

(With inputs from PTI)