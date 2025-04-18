The disruption occurred when a train's pantograph became entangled with the overhead electric wires, an official said

Train services between Kalamboli and Panvel in Maharashtra were disrupted due to a technical issue on Friday evening, affecting several commuters in the area.

A spokesperson for Central Railway confirmed the issue, stating that the disruption occurred when a train's pantograph became entangled with the overhead electric wires. The incident has caused a halt in services along this route.

“Our technical teams were on the site and working to restore train services as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson told mid-day.

Further details were awaited.