Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Train services disrupted between Kalamboli and Panvel due to technical issue

Maharashtra: Train services disrupted between Kalamboli and Panvel due to technical issue

Updated on: 18 April,2025 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The disruption occurred when a train's pantograph became entangled with the overhead electric wires, an official said

Maharashtra: Train services disrupted between Kalamboli and Panvel due to technical issue

The technical teams were on site and working to restore train services, a spokesperson said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Train services disrupted between Kalamboli and Panvel due to technical issue
x
00:00

Train services between Kalamboli and Panvel in Maharashtra were disrupted due to a technical issue on Friday evening, affecting several commuters in the area.


A spokesperson for Central Railway confirmed the issue, stating that the disruption occurred when a train's pantograph became entangled with the overhead electric wires. The incident has caused a halt in services along this route.


“Our technical teams were on the site and working to restore train services as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson told mid-day.


Further details were awaited.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai local train mumbai trains panvel central railway maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK