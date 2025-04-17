The restriction of sale of platform ticket will be effective from 18.04.2025 to 15.05.2025, an official statement said

The Central Railway on Thursday announced that to manage crowds during the busy summer 2025 vacation period, a temporary restriction on the sale of platform tickets at four major Maharashtra railway stations including Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kalyan and Pune.

An official statement, issued by the Central Railway said that in anticipation of a heavy rush during the summer vacation period, Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations.

"The restriction of sale of platform ticket will be effective from 18.04.2025 to 15.05.2025," the statement said.

The step aims for crowd management on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises, it said.

"Aged persons, senior citizens, ailing persons, children, and lady passengers unable to fend for themselves are exempted from these restrictions to ensure ease of travel. The Passengers are requested to plan accordingly and adhere to the new regulations for a smooth and safe travel experience during the summer vacation period, the Central Railway statement said.

Central Railway announces mega block at its suburban sections on April 20

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Central Railway said that its Mumbai division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out maintenance works on April 20.

It said that during the block various engineering and maintenance works will be undertaken on April 20 as under-

- On up & down slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10:55 hrs to 15.55 hrs (05.00 hrs)

- Down slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 hrs to 15.45 hrs will be diverted on down fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar station and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

During block period the suburban train services will not be available at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokali and Currey Road stations.

- Up slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 hrs to 15.52 hrs will be diverted on up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations. During block period the suburban train services will not be available at Currey Road, Chinchpokali, Sandhurst Road, and Masjid stations.

On down slow line

- Last Local before the block Ex CSMT local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.07 hrs.

- First Local after the block Ex CSMT local departing CSMT Mumbai at 15.57 hrs.

On up slow line

- Last Local before the block for CSMT Mumbai departing Kalyan at 09.13 hrs.

- First Local after the block for CSMT Mumbai departing Kalyan at 15.10 hrs.

- Up and down Trans Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11.10 hrs to 16.10 hrs (05.00 hrs)

- Down Harbour line services from Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will remain cancelled from Thane departing at 10.35 hrs to 16.07 hrs.

- Up Harbour line services from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane will remain suspended from Vashi departing at 10.25 hrs to Nerul departing at 16.09 hrs.