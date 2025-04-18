Suniel Shetty, on his Instagram handle, shared a picture with KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty to wish his son-in-law. Shetty called Rahul the family's ‘most cherished gift’ in the birthday wish

In Pic: Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul & Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty has been one of the most endearing people to follow on the internet, as through his Instagram handle, the Bollywood star keeps sharing positive content, updates, and beautiful pictures and videos. Today, on his son-in-law KL Rahul's birthday, Suniel Shetty took time to drop the sweetest birthday wish for the ace cricketer.

Suniel Shetty's wish for KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty, on his Instagram handle, shared a picture with KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty, as the three men can be seen looking dapper, dressed in crisp traditionals. The veteran actor showered Rahul with all the love as he wished him on his birthday. Suniel wrote, “Brother for Ahan, Life partner for Tia and a Son for Mana and Me. Wishing our most cherished gift a very very happy birthday @klrahul.” The post has over 65K likes and over 350 comments already.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced baby girl's name

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced the name of their newborn today. In an Instagram post, they confirmed the name of their daughter to be Evaarah. Meanwhile, it was recently when Suniel Shetty shared a long post on welcoming his granddaughter. He wrote, "It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things."

He added, "Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters. The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments."

Stay tuned to Mid-day for more.