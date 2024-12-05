NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed that ministers from the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra will be sworn in within a week. He also highlighted Ajit Pawar’s expertise in handling the finance department as the new deputy CM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has stated that ministers from the Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra will be sworn in within a week. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bhujbal highlighted that following the swearing-in of the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, discussions regarding the cabinet's composition will take place, leading to the ministry's final formation.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader, is set to take oath as the deputy chief minister for a record sixth time during the ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening. According to Bhujbal, Pawar's previous experience with the finance portfolio in the outgoing government makes him well-equipped to manage the department again. “Ajit Pawar has an excellent understanding of the finance department, and his leadership will strengthen the new administration,” Bhujbal remarked, as per PTI reports.

The swearing-in ceremony will also see Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the BJP legislature party, take the oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The grand event in Mumbai will be attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier announced that Fadnavis would be joined by two deputy chief ministers during the ceremony.

Addressing the upcoming cabinet formation, Bhujbal explained, "The three leaders – Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the second deputy chief minister – will meet to discuss the modalities of the new government. Ministers representing the Mahayuti alliance will be inducted into the cabinet within a week."

The formation of the new government follows two weeks of intense deliberations and negotiations between the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition partners after the state assembly elections held on November 20 and results announced on November 23. Together, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP has achieved a formidable majority of 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The upcoming government, with its strong mandate, promises stability and governance in the state. Further announcements regarding the cabinet's portfolios and responsibilities are expected in the days ahead, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)