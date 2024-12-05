Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, in a ceremony that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis during a visit to Siddhivinayak temple, in Mumbai, Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of his swearing-in as Maharashtra CM x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devendra Fadnavis also paid a visit to the Shree Mumbadevi Temple, seeking blessings as he prepares for his new term.

आदिशक्ति तू माँ जननी, दिव्यशक्ति कात्यायनी मुंबापुरी निवासिनी, मुंबा देव्ययै नमोनमः।



🛕Feeling blessed to take darshan and blessings of Aai Mumbadevi. Offered my prayers at her feet for the well-being and growth of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

🛕 मुंबईची ग्रामदेवता, आई मुंबादेवीचे… pic.twitter.com/T5EQ4gFQ9D — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 5, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis shared pictures from his visit and wrote, "Feeling blessed to take darshan and blessings of Aai Mumbadevi. Offered my prayers at her feet for the well-being and growth of Mumbai and Maharashtra."

विघ्नेश विघ्नचयखण्डननामधेय श्रीशंकरात्मज सुराधिपवन्द्यपाद।

दुर्गामहाव्रतफलाखिलमंगलात्मन् विघ्नं ममापहर सिद्धिविनायक त्वम्॥



🛕 Took darshan and blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak before taking Oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. With a heart full of faith, prayed for our beloved… pic.twitter.com/FL11GoLeEI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 5, 2024

The CM designate then visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. In his post on X, he wrote, "May Bappa guide us with strength and wisdom on this path of responsibility and dedication!"

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, extended congratulations to Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar for their success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share a very special relationship as many people from UP are staying in Maharashtra. The people of UP are very happy with the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the formation of the Mahayuti government," Maurya said.

In contrast, UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed skepticism towards the Mahayuti alliance, voicing concerns that the people of Maharashtra might face difficulties under the new government.

"I wish the Chief Minister of Maharashtra all the best. I hope he lives up to all the commitments that he has made to the people of Maharashtra. It took the government over 10 days, to decide the CM face...Considering there are so many differences among the three, I hope that the people of Maharashtra do not suffer...BJP's strategy has been to backstab its political allies whether it's Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena...They (BJP) use and throw as per their convenience," she said.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, in a ceremony that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Fashion street shuts ahead of PM visit, Security heightened, watch video:

The recent Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 resulted in a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a total of 235 seats.

This victory solidified the BJP as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party also saw significant gains, acquiring 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Whereas, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance faced a setback, with the Congress Party winning only 16 seats, the UBT Shiv Sena capturing 20 seats, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP obtaining just 10 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)