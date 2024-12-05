Earlier today, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo welcomed the Assam government's decision to ban the consumption of beef in restaurants and public places, saying, It is a very welcoming move

Priyanka Chaturvedi. File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday termed the Assam government's decision to ban beef consumption in restaurants and public places as "nothing political about it."

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "That's a decision for the Government to make. There is nothing political about it. What is important to note is that the CM continues to hope to get some political brownie points based on some accusations that he has levied against the Opposition," reported ANI.

"So, it is a choice that he had to make and he has made the choice. But if he is trying to derive any political benefit out of it, he should remember that as an in charge of Jharkhand, he just managed to lose an election when he made it about Hindus vs Muslims," she added, reported ANI.

Earlier today, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo welcomed the Assam government's decision to ban the consumption of beef in restaurants and public places, saying, It is a very welcoming move.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Deo said, "It is a very welcoming move, Congress should accept this decision wholeheartedly because Congress leaders had put forward this demand when there were allegations of distributing beef during by-polls. They had demanded a ban on this so now the Assam government has taken a decision in the interest of the opposition."

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed attacked the state government for banning the consumption of beef in restaurants and public places and accused them of following the principles of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The Indian Constitution has given freedom to every person of India to have their source of food and their choice of dress. And it is not new. They are following the principles of RSS. From the very beginning, they have been against the Muslim population and also against the lower-caste Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. It is against our constitution and an attack on our constitution," Congress MLA told ANI.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the state.

The CM said the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and "now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places."

"We had passed the law on prohibition of cattle slaughter three years ago, and it was quite successful, so now, in Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places," the Assam CM said.

The CM said that the earlier decision was to only restrict consumption of beef near temples, but now the government has expanded it to the whole state.

"Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state so you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant," Sarma said.

(With inputs from ANI)