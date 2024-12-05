The chief minister said the meeting of the state cabinet, which he attended virtually from Delhi, also decided to broaden the road connecting Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport to the city from four lane to six lane

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Pic/X

Listen to this article Watch video: Assam government imposes complete ban on beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, public places x 00:00

The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

आज असम मंत्रिमंडल ने राज्य के होटलों, रेस्टोरेंट्स और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर गोमांस पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का निर्णय लिया है।#AssamBeefBan pic.twitter.com/Nhda2uQ3Gt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 4, 2024

"We have decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotel and public places," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the current law on beef consumption is strong but there has been no prohibition in consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels and religious or social gathering so far.

"Now, we have decided to make the law stronger to put a complete ban on consumption of beef in public places too in Assam," he said.

The chief minister said the meeting of the state cabinet, which he attended virtually from Delhi, also decided to broaden the road connecting Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport to the city from four lane to six lane.

He said a cabinet expansion will take place on December 7 when a few new ministers will take oath.

Briefing about his series of meetings he had in the national capital, Sarma said during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi he had submitted proposals for approval of various projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

These projects include enhancement of capacity of Bongaigaon Refinery and Petrochemical Limited to five million tonne, expansion of the Namrup fertiliser plant at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and Guwahati ring road projects.

Sarma said his government is also planning to built an expressway from Guwahati to Silchar through Meghalaya at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore which will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just five hours from the present 12 hours.

"Assam CM trying to camouflage his failure": Congress' Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Assam government's decision to ban the consumption and sale of beef in the state, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to divert attention from the BJP's recent loss in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Gogoi emphasised that the people of Assam would similarly hold the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accountable for corruption, misgovernance, and accumulation of wealth in the next election.

BJP MP Saikia supports Assam govt's decision to ban consumption of beef

Supporting Assam government for banning the consumption of beef in restaurants, and public places, BJP MP from Darrang- Udalguri, Assam, Dilip Saikia on Wednesday said that this decision has no communal angle but has been made in favour of the 'Sanatana' culture of India.

"Assam cabinet has decided to ban beef in public places. I support this decision. Cows are considered as a mother in the Sanatana culture. Beef is a restricted food in the Sanatana culture. We don't object to its consumption in private but serving beef in public places as most people consider it inedible...This decision has no communal angle but has been made in the favour of the Sanatana culture of India...," Dilip Saikia told ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)