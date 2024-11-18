Breaking News
Assam rifles, police seize 578 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.31 cr in Manipur

Assam rifles, police seize 578 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.31 cr in Manipur

Updated on: 18 November,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Senapati
ANI |

According to an official release, the operation, conducted on NH-02 between Tadubi and Mao Gate in Senapati district, was based on credible intelligence

Representative image

In a major drug haul, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, recovered 578 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.31 crore in the international market on Sunday in Manipur's Senapati district, officials said.


According to an official release, the operation, conducted on NH-02 between Tadubi and Mao Gate in Senapati district, was based on credible intelligence. The forces successfully seized the contraband at Marty's Park, Mao Gate, on the National Highway, as stated by HQ IGAR (East). The seized heroin, along with the vehicle and the individual involved, has been handed over to the Mao Police Station for further investigation.


"In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police from Mao Gate resulted in the recovery of 578 gms of Heroin of approximate amount of Rs 2.31 Crores in International Market on 17 November 24. The operation was carried out on NH-02 between Tadubi and Mao Gate road of Senapati district of Manipur," the release mentioned.


"Acting on credible intelligence the forces undertook the meticulously planned operation successfully seizing contraband. Heroin at Marty's Park, Mao Gate on the National Highway. The seized heroin, vehicle and individual were handed over to Mao police station authorities for further investigation and necessary action," it added.

