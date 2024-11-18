Manipur: Mobs torch houses of four more MLAs

Curfew was clamped in the state following agitation over killings of three women and children by militants

Vehicles were set on fire during protest in Jiribam district on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley even as security forces foiled the attempt of agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The fresh incidents of violence took place on Saturday night even as an indefinite curfew was clamped after people, agitated by the killing of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs.

Enraged people torched the houses of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Hiyanglam’s BJP MLA Y Radheshyam, Wangjing Tentha’s BJP MLA Paonam Brojen and Khundrakpam’s Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar.BJP wants

Manipur to burn: Congress

As fresh violence erupted in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged the ruling party deliberately wants the border state to burn as “it serves their hateful divisive politics”. He said the people of state will never forgive or forget that PM Narendra Modi left them to fend for themselves and never set foot in their state to heal their miseries. “@narendramodi ji, Under your double engine governments, ‘neither Manipur is one, nor is Manipur Safe,” Kharge said in a post on X.

State demands withdrawal of AFSPA

The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA from areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state, an official said. A letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre on Saturday, mentioned that “the state cabinet has deliberated upon the same (reimposition of AFSPA) in its meeting held on November 15 and has decided to recommend to the central government to review and withdraw the said declaration.”

