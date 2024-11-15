AFSPA reimposed in six disturbed Manipur areas

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight on Monday

Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1. PIC/X@manipur_police

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur’s six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam. An area or district is notified as “disturbed” under AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence.

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur. The fresh order came after the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six.

The ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year. On monday, eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district. A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district. There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of AFSPA for its alleged “draconian” provisions.

