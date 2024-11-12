Following a deadly gunfight in Jiribam, Manipur, where eleven suspected militants were killed, the district remains tense. Prohibitory orders have been imposed, and operations are underway to track missing persons.

File Pic

A day after the killing of eleven suspected militants in a gunfight with security forces, the situation in Manipur's Jiribam district remains calm but tense, with heavy patrolling by police at vulnerable points, officials said on Tuesday.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent any untoward incidents in the area, while security forces have launched an operation to trace missing persons, according to PTI. The authorities are working to stabilise the situation and maintain peace in the region, where tensions have been high.

In the wake of the killings, a shutdown was observed in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills starting from 5 am on Tuesday. The shutdown is in protest against the killing of the suspected militants during the violent encounter, officials added.

The incident on Monday saw eleven suspected insurgents killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces. The suspected militants, who were wearing camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in the district, said officials. The exchange of fire lasted for approximately 40-45 minutes, leading to the death of the militants.

During the gunfight, two CRPF personnel were also injured, one of whom was reported to be in a critical condition, PTI added. Following the violence, clashes were reported in other parts of Imphal Valley, where armed groups from the two warring sides engaged in exchanges of fire, according to police sources.

As per PTI, the Kuki-Zo Council has called for a total shutdown in the hill areas from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. This is to express "collective grief and solidarity" for those who were "brutally shot dead" in the recent violence.

The militants had reportedly torched several shops and houses in the Jakurador Karong market area, as well as the Borobekra police station and the adjacent CRPF camp. The ensuing exchange of fire between security forces and militants resulted in the deaths of the eleven insurgents.

Since then, operations to flush out the remaining militants have been ongoing, with reinforcement teams, including Assam Rifles, CRPF, and police, being sent to the area, the police said. Violent clashes were also reported in villages in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Monday evening, according to the authorities.

The situation remains under tight control, but authorities are closely monitoring the developments to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from PTI)