Woman gunned down by militants in Manipur

Over 200 people have been killed in ethnic violence between valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year. Representational pic

A woman working in the paddy fields was gunned down by suspected hills-based militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in Saiton area when the woman, along with other farmers, went to tend to the crops when militants opened fire from hill-based positions on the low-lying farmlands in Imphal Valley.

The woman died on the spot, the officials said, adding the incident sparked tension in the village with the locals alleging that the central forces deployed in the area were not taking action to thwart such attacks.

Additional security forces have been sent to the area. The killing came two days after a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack by unidentified persons on Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam district on Thursday night.

Six houses were burnt in the incident. The woman’s charred remains were found by villagers on Friday afternoon.

