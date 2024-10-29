Earlier on October 24, Assam Rifles, in together with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 11 weapons and various military supplies from multiple locations in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, and Thoubal of Manipur

Manipur Police arrested eight members of banned outfit who were indulging in illegal activities. (Pic/Official X manipur_police)

Listen to this article Manipur: 8 cadres of banned UNLF outfit arrested with arms, ammunitions in Thoubal x 00:00

Manipur Police apprehended eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, reported news agency ANI.

The banned outfit members were arrested on Monday after reports of the group threatening local residents and obstructing the legal land demarcation process, officials said on Tuesday.

"On 28.10.2024, Manipur Police arrested 08 (eight) members of UNLF (P) who were indulging in illegal activities by threatening with illegal sophisticated arms and restraining legal land demarcation process at Thoubal District," Manipur Police posted on X.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Atangba Meitei, Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei, Thongam Khangakpa Meitei, Thiyam Ningthou Meitei, Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei, Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa, Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei, Sorokhaibam Nganba.

i.Laishram Atangba Meitei @… pic.twitter.com/trm7YYSrC0 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 28, 2024

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Atangba Meitei, Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei, Thongam Khangakpa Meitei, Thiyam Ningthou Meitei, Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei, Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa, Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei, Sorokhaibam Nganba.

During the operation, police authorities seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition that include three AK-47 rifles, two AK-56 rifles, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, 20 rounds of M-16 live ammunition, 25 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, sixteen mobile phones and one car.

On the same day, police also arrested a member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Top Leirak Machin, Keishamthong, in Imphal West.

The member was identified as Moirangthem Maniton Singh, who was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting local businesses in Imphal.

In the last 24 hours, the situation in Manipur was tense but under control, as per statement by Manipur police issued on early Monday morning.

During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was tense but under control.



Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



Movement of 222 and 314 nos. of vehicles carrying… pic.twitter.com/geaLQ76wpE — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 28, 2024

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 222 and 314 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively has been ensured, stated ANI.

To ensure safety and maintain order, security measures have been heightened, with 110 checkpoints established throughout the state. Authorities are actively monitoring traffic along key highways to facilitate the movement of essential goods and maintain public safety.

(With inputs from ANI)