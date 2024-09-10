Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur woman killed after getting caught in crossfire

Manipur woman killed after getting caught in crossfire

Updated on: 10 September,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Top

A 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Tuesday.

Manipur woman killed after getting caught in crossfire

Representative image

Listen to this article
Manipur woman killed after getting caught in crossfire
x
00:00

A 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Tuesday.


The incident happened in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, they said.



A few houses in the village were also torched, forcing the locals to flee to nearby forests, they added.


The deceased woman was identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital, police said.

A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said.

Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said.

No casualty was reported in that gunfight, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI manipur imphal India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK