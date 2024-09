Manipur woman killed after getting caught in crossfire

A 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, they said.

A few houses in the village were also torched, forcing the locals to flee to nearby forests, they added.

The deceased woman was identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital, police said.

A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said.

Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said.

No casualty was reported in that gunfight, they said.

