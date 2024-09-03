Breaking News
When will our frequent flyer make 'humanitarian' visit to Manipur: Congress' dig at PM Modi

Updated on: 03 September,2024 10:21 AM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors further. He is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

PM Narendra Modi/ AFP

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei and Singapore, the Congress took a swipe at him on Tuesday, asking when "our frequent flyer" would make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur.


Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors further.



He is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.


Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The non-biological PM is making what is being billed as a 'historic' visit to Brunei, after which he goes to Singapore. When is our frequent flyer going to make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur?" The situation in Manipur continues to be very tense, despite claims to the contrary being made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he said.

"Today is exactly 16 months since the eruption of violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the displacement of thousands of people who live in abysmal conditions in relief camps," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It is beyond belief that Mr Narendra Modi has still not found the time or the inclination to go to the state and interact with political parties, civil society groups, and the people themselves," he said.

Ramesh also tagged a media report which quoted an emissary appointed by Biren Singh to bridge the gap between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities as saying that it was "difficult to mediate amid violence" in an "environment which is not conducive for talks".

The Congress on Friday wondered why Prime Minister Modi couldn't be the peacemaker by visiting violence-hit Manipur when he is going "all over the world" trying to play that role.

Ramesh had asserted that the Manipur chief minister has "lost all credibility" and things cannot improve under him.

Ramesh's remarks had come in response to Singh's interview to PTI in which the chief minister has promised to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre's help, and also ruled out stepping down, saying he has neither committed a crime nor spawned a scandal.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year.

