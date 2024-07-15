CRPF jawan killed in Manipur militant attack

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar

The mortal remains of the jawan being taken to hospital. Pic/X

A CRPF jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday. A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar. In a post on X, CM N Biren Singh condemned the attack.

“I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack,” Singh said.

