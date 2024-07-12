Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modis visit to Manipur

Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi’s visit to Manipur

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Congress and INDIA bloc vow to pressure government in Parliament for peace in violence-hit state; Gandhi calls for personal intervention from PM

Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi’s visit to Manipur

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit in Manipur. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi’s visit to Manipur
x
00:00

The Congress and the INDIA bloc will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to put pressure on the government to end this tragedy, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, days after his visit to the violence-hit state.


He also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace. Gandhi made the remarks in a post in Hindi on X as he shared a video of his interactions with the people of Manipur during his day-long visit to the violence-hit state on Monday.


“I have visited Manipur three times since violence broke out there, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation — even today the state is divided into two parts. Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps,” the former Congress chief said.  The PM should personally visit Manipur, listen to problems of the people and appeal for peace, Gandhi said.


“The Congress party and INDIA will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to put pressure on the government to end this tragedy,” the Congress leader said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress manipur Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rahul gandhi national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK