Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi’s visit to Manipur

Congress and INDIA bloc vow to pressure government in Parliament for peace in violence-hit state; Gandhi calls for personal intervention from PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit in Manipur. File Pic/PTI

The Congress and the INDIA bloc will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to put pressure on the government to end this tragedy, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, days after his visit to the violence-hit state.

He also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace. Gandhi made the remarks in a post in Hindi on X as he shared a video of his interactions with the people of Manipur during his day-long visit to the violence-hit state on Monday.

“I have visited Manipur three times since violence broke out there, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation — even today the state is divided into two parts. Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps,” the former Congress chief said. The PM should personally visit Manipur, listen to problems of the people and appeal for peace, Gandhi said.

“The Congress party and INDIA will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to put pressure on the government to end this tragedy,” the Congress leader said.