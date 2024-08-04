Breaking News
Manipur sees violence within 24 hrs of peace pact

Manipur sees violence within 24 hrs of peace pact

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, took advantage of security lapses in the area to commit the arson,” an official said

Shots were fired and an abandoned house was torched in Manipur’s Jiribam, triggering fresh tensions within a day of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to make efforts to restore normalcy in the district, officials said on Saturday.


An abandoned house in Lalpani village was torched by armed men on Friday night, they said. “It is an isolated settlement consisting of few Meitei houses, and most of those were abandoned after violence broke out in the district. Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, took advantage of security lapses in the area to commit the arson,” an official said.



The armed men also fired several rounds of shells and gunshots, targetting the village, he said. Security forces were rushed to the area following the incident, he added. Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam’s Cachar on Thursday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

