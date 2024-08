IDPs protest and clash with security forces over ethnic violence in Manipur

Teargas and stones fly as displaced residents demand action and return to their homes

The relief camp residents holding placards and banners. Pic/X

Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally, police said. Approximately 100 IDPs from Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation, they added.

The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, and other areas. Ethnic violence in the state which started in May 2023 has so far claimed 226 lives and left over 59,000 people displaced, officials said.

Locals also joined the fray, hurling stones at the security forces. The protesters managed to continue their rally for about 1 km but were stopped at Singjamei in Imphal West district after additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel, arrived. Reports of assaults and injuries have surfaced but the numbers remain unconfirmed.

Govt working towards peace talks: CM Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said the government is working towards peace talks. “We are making efforts towards peace talks with help of MLAs and othes. Meetings have been held in Silchar, and we will soon make an announcement,” Singh told the Assembly.

