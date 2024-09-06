Manipur govt announces school closure on Sep 7 after bomb attacks in Bishnupur

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2024 09:03 PM IST  |  Imphal
PTI



According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools), all schools in the state will remain closed on September 7 for safety of students and teachers

Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Manipur government on Friday announced the closure of schools on September 7 in view of unrest arising out of bomb attacks in Bishnupur district.


According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools), all schools in the state will remain closed on September 7 for safety of students and teachers.



"In view of unrest and the prevailing situation in the state and keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers, all government and private schools, central schools will stay closed on September 7," the notification said.


An elderly man was killed and five others were injured after suspected militants launched the bomb attack on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The rocket, which fell on the compound of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng’s residence, seemed to be an improvised one.

It is the second rocket that was fired in the district on Friday.

"The elderly man was preparing for some religious rituals in the compound when the bomb exploded. He died on the spot," the official added.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomeration of valley-based civil bodies, has declared a "public emergency" across the five districts of Imphal Valley with immediate effect. 

