Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM

Updated on: 11 October,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  Manipur
PTI |

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Centre held an important meeting to address the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.

Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. File Pic

Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Centre held an important meeting to address the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state. He, however, did not reveal details of the meetings.


Singh said that efforts were being made to initiate talks and resolve misunderstandings between the groups involved, and peace gradually returned due to collective efforts. Violence between Meiteis and Kukis left over 200 people dead in Manipur since May last year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


