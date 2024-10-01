Breaking News
SC questions Assam govt over demolition order breach

SC questions Assam govt over demolition order breach

Updated on: 01 October,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan also asked the parties to maintain status quo in the matter.

SC questions Assam govt over demolition order breach

Top court had passed the order on September 17. Representation pic

SC questions Assam govt over demolition order breach
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the responses of the Assam government and others on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for the alleged violation of the apex court’s order that had said there shall be no demolition of properties across the country without its permission.


A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan also asked the parties to maintain status quo in the matter. The top court had, on September 17, said there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crimes, till October 1, without its permission.


The plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned over proposed demolitions in Assam’s Sonapur came up for hearing before the court on Monday.


