Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state, reported news agency PTI.

Mungantiwar was speaking to mediapersons ahead of the BJP's crucial legislature party meeting scheduled at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday to elect its leader, who is expected to be sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new Mahayuti government.

"After the meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, all Mahayuti leaders will head to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The leaders will submit their claim to form government in Maharashtra," Mungantiwar told a regional news channel, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "You will hear a good news soon. The BJP legislature party leader will be someone the entire state wishes to see as the chief minister," reported PTI.

The Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, won 230 of the 288 seats in the assembly in the November 20 state polls.

Fadnavis elected BJP legislature party leader; to be sworn in as CM

Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party's leader, paving the way for his swearing in as the chief minister for a third time.

At the legislature party meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday, former Gujarat CM and BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani announced that Fadnavis (54) has been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Speaking at the meeting, BJP's central observer and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the "double engine government" in the state and the Centre will boost development.

Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 assembly elections was due to the mantra of "Ek hai toh safe hai" given by PM Modi.

At the Vidhan Bhawan meeting, senior state BJP leader Chandrakant Patil proposed the name of Fadnavis as the legislature party leader.

Fadnavis' name was finalised for the top post at the state BJP's core committee meet held here ahead of the legislature party meeting.

