The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said

File pic

Listen to this article PM Modi to attend new Maharashtra govt swearing-in on Dec 5; Fadnavis frontrunner for CM x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on the evening of December 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minister's (CM) post, news agency PTI reported.

The ceremony will take place at 5 pm in Azad Maidan, Mumbai, according to state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule confirmed in a post on X that PM Modi will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

राज्यातील महायुती सरकारचा शपथविधी



विश्वगौरव माननीय पंतप्रधान श्री. @narendramodi जी यांच्या उपस्थितीत गुरुवार, दि. ५ डिसेंबर २०२४ रोजी संध्याकाळी ५ वाजता आझाद मैदान, मुंबई येथे संपन्न होणार आहे.



राज्य में महायुती सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह



विश्वगौरव माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री… — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 30, 2024

Although no official announcement has been made regarding the chief ministerial candidate, BJP sources indicate that Fadnavis, who has served as CM twice and deputy CM in the previous Eknath Shinde-led government, is most likely to assume the role, according to PTI.

Shinde, the current caretaker CM, had reportedly travelled to his hometown in Dare, Satara district, a day earlier, amid speculation that he was dissatisfied with how the new government was shaping up. An aide confirmed that Shinde had fallen ill with a temperature of 105°F.

Shinde unwell, says Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai, from Satara district, said Shinde had returned from Delhi with other party leaders on Friday morning after meeting top BJP officials. Since his return, Shinde had been unwell, suffering from a cough and cold. "Exertion affected him, so we advised him to take rest," he added.

Sanjay Shirsat, a Shiv Sena leader close to Shinde, insisted that the home portfolio should be given to his party. Speaking to PTI, Shirsat also claimed there were attempts to sideline Shinde.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar stated that the CM will be from BJP, with deputy CMs from the Shiv Sena and his own party. Pawar has served as deputy CM in previous governments.

A BJP leader stated that a meeting would be held on December 2 to elect the party's leader of the legislature, with Fadnavis likely to be appointed as CM.

Shinde, who has served as CM since June 2022, attended a meeting of ruling alliance leaders with senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday evening. He had previously made it clear that he would accept any decision made by the top BJP leadership regarding the CM's post.

Shinde is under pressure from some Shiv Sena leaders who believe he should not be made deputy CM, given his previous tenure as CM. However, other party leaders insist that he must be part of the new government.

Differences within Mahayuti made Shinde return to village: Sanjay Raut

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a landslide victory in the November 23 state assembly elections. The BJP alone won 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41. The majority figure in the 288-member House is 145, meaning the alliance has comfortably surpassed this threshold.

However, the formation of the government has been delayed due to disagreements over the chief ministerial post. Although Shinde appeared to have relinquished his claim to the top position, tensions resurfaced when a meeting of the allies on Friday was postponed, and he instead went to his village.

The NCP has already declared that Fadnavis is acceptable to them as chief minister.

In contrast, Sanjay Raut from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the "unnatural verdict" had delayed the selection of the chief minister and suggested that differences within the ruling alliance had driven Shinde to return to his village.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which suffered a defeat in the November 20 elections, expressed solidarity with social activist Baba Adhav. Adhav, who began a protest in Pune three days ago, is calling attention to the alleged misuse of Electronic Voting Machines in the recent elections. Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar accused the ruling government of misusing power and money to control the election machinery.

(With PTI inputs)