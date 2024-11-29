Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alleging Maharashtra’s governance is now controlled by Delhi under Modi and Shah. He mocked the leaders for abandoning self-respect and expressed doubts about recent electoral victories, attributing them to EVM manipulation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a pointed critique of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, asserting that the governance of Maharashtra has now shifted to Delhi under the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to ANI, Raut accused Shinde and Pawar of surrendering the state’s self-respect to central authorities.

Speaking at a press conference, Raut remarked, “Decisions concerning Maharashtra are now taken in Delhi. They (Shinde and Pawar) used to champion self-respect and pride, but that is gone. Both leaders must repeatedly travel to Delhi to address state issues. Despite being from different parties, their high command is the same—Modi and Shah.”

He further alleged that Maharashtra’s leaders are no longer independent. “Even for routine matters, they seek approval from Delhi. Yesterday, too, they met in Delhi. What role remains for Maharashtra leaders when all orders come from Modi and Shah? They merely act on instructions,” he added, as per ANI reports.

Raut also directed criticism at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, reflecting on his political trajectory. “Fadnavis, who once served as Chief Minister, has now become a Deputy Chief Minister (DCM). It is ironic that Eknath Shinde, who was once a junior in Fadnavis's cabinet, is now the Chief Minister while Fadnavis serves under him. The politics of Maharashtra today lacks any semblance of self-respect.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader did not hold back on Ajit Pawar either, describing him as a "perennial Deputy Chief Minister." “Ajit Pawar has always been a DCM and will remain one. His political identity seems confined to this role,” Raut remarked.

Further targeting the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance), Raut expressed scepticism over their recent electoral victories, attributing their success to alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “There is newfound cheer on their faces. The glow that had faded after the Lok Sabha polls is back, thanks to the wonder of EVMs. A ‘trinity’ temple should be erected—EVMs in the centre, with Modi on one side and Amit Shah on the other,” he quipped.

Raut's comments, as per ANI, reflect growing concerns within the Shiv Sena (UBT) about the erosion of Maharashtra’s autonomy and the influence of central politics on state affairs.

The remarks are the latest in a series of heated exchanges among Maharashtra’s political factions, highlighting the growing divisions and power dynamics at play within the state.

(With inputs from ANI)