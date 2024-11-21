Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut responds to Nana Patole's claims of Congress-led MVA government in Maharashtra

Updated on: 21 November,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nana Patole had expressed confidence that most Congress candidates would be elected in the state and Congress-led MVA government will come to power

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday dismissed claims made by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole regarding the formation of a Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and stated firmly that "no one will accept this," reported news agency ANI.


Raut emphasised the need for a collective discussion within the alliance, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.


"I will not accept this, and no one else will accept this. We will sit together and decide if Nana Patole has said this and whether Nana Patole has the Congress high command's backing. The Congress high command has said that if you (Patole) are becoming the Chief Minister, then Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi should announce it," Raut said.


Patole had asserted that the MVA government would be led by the Congress party based on positive voting trends and public sentiment. 

He expressed confidence that most Congress candidates would be elected in the upcoming assembly election, stating, "Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of Congress."

"The way voting trends are coming in and what people are saying, most Congress candidates will be elected in the state. There is no doubt the MVA government will be formed, and the Chief Minister will be from MVA," Patole stated.

In addition to addressing the leadership claims, Patole accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaching election norms, alleging that their national general secretary was involved in distributing money during the campaign. 

Patole accused the BJP of engaging in "note jihad," and said, "The BJP's national general secretary was seen distributing money. He didn't follow the code of conduct. Devendra Fadnavis's PA, contesting from Wardha, had liquor bottles found in his warehouse. Wardha is a liquor-ban district. Is the BJP engaging in 'note jihad' by distributing liquor and money? BJP does not believe in the constitutional system.”

As the counting of votes approaches on November 23, most exit polls suggest that the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is likely to retain power. 

In contrast, the MVA, which includes Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), is expected to perform well but may fall short of a majority. 

This election marks a significant moment in Maharashtra politics, being the first assembly poll following the splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)

