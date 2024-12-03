NCP leader Sunil Tatkare addressed concerns raised by Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who expressed dissatisfaction that state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule did not inform allies about his visit to Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony preparations

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar may meet Amit Shah in Delhi, says NCP leader Sunil Tatkare x 00:00

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar is likely to meet Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, his party leader said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI

The development was announced by senior NCP leader and state chief Sunil Tatkare in response to inquiries regarding Pawar's request for a meeting, which had reportedly been placed on a "waiting list."

"Amit Shah is currently in Chandigarh. We may hold political discussions tonight. We will talk about what is happening," said Tatkare.

"There is no question of waiting (for appointment)," he added.

Tatkare clarified that no formal appointment had been made and emphasised that discussions regarding the political landscape in Maharashtra would take place.

As the new Maharashtra government is set to be sworn in on Thursday, discussions about the allocation of ministerial portfolios among the coalition partners the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are expected to occur.

Tatkare mentioned that these decisions would be finalised in a meeting among the Mahayuti allies.

"When all leaders sit together, we will discuss the allocation of ministerial positions," he said.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is part of the coalition along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Tatkare also addressed concerns raised by Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who expressed dissatisfaction that state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule did not inform allies about his visit to Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony preparations.

Tatkare acknowledged this as a valid grievance, and said, "Today, all alliance leaders will conduct an inspection together. From our party, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Bhaidas Patil and Hasan Mushrif will be present," he said.

Need to work harder to reclaim national party status for NCP: Ajit Pawar

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday stressed the need to expand the party at the national level following its significant success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking at an NCP meeting in the national capital, Pawar highlighted the importance of working towards restoring the party's status as a national political force.

"Our party was once a national party. To reclaim that status, we need to work harder now. We will fight, and we will achieve success," he said.

Pawar also announced plans for a national convention to be held after December, during which responsibilities within the party will be assigned, stated ANI.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)