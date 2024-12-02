Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder case: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused

Updated on: 02 December,2024 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the murder case which was initially registered at Byculla Police Station in central Mumbai

Sachin Kurmi. File Pic/X

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused who were arrested in connection with Ajit Pawar-NCP leader Sachin Kurmi's murder.


The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the murder case which was initially registered at Byculla Police Station in central Mumbai.


"The provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOC Act), have been invoked in the case," said an official.


He added that case the case has been registered under Sections 103 (1), 238, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA). As of now, three accused have been arrested and the investigation in case is ongoing. 

Sachin Kurmi, 43, of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), was allegedly attacked by at least three individuals in Byculla in October this year. He was attacked with a sharp weapon several times, inflicting injuries to his head and abdomen, leading to his death, an official had earlier said.

The police had later made arrest of three accused in the case and had identified the accused persons as Ananda Kale alias Anya, a driver; Vijay Kakde alias Papya, a delivery boy; and Prafull Parkar, a photographer.

The police had said that the arrests were made based on witness statements and CCTV footage recovered from the incident spot.

The move comes days after the Mumbai Crime Branch had invoked MCOCA in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case.

The police had earlier said that the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA), have been invoked in the case. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to uncover details surrounding the incident.
  
So far, 26 accused have been arrested in connection with the case. However, three individuals—Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, Zishan Mohammad Akhtar, and Anmol Bishnoi—remain at large and are being actively pursued by law enforcement.

