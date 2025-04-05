The demolition drive was executed with the assistance of a Poclain machine and two JCBs, the Mumbai civic body said

The structure covered an area of around 2,000 square feet

BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow at Erangal Village in Madh

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday demolished an unauthorised structure of bungalow at Erangal Village in Madh area of Mumbai, the officials said.

The civic officials said that the BMC carried out a demolition drive at the bungalow in Erangal Village, located along the Madh Marve Road.

It said that the structure, which was found to be unauthorised, included six makeup rooms and covered an area of around 2,000 square feet.

The demolition drive was executed with the assistance of a Poclain machine and two JCBs, the Mumbai civic body said.

It said that the team, consisting of 10 labourers, four police personnel, and eight engineers from the P North ward of the BMC, worked together to dismantle the illegal structure.