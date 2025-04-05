Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in car parked near Adarsh Housing Society in Cuff Parade, no injuries reported

Updated on: 05 April,2025 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

The incident took place behind the Adarsh Housing Society that was built for the 1999 Kargil war heroes and their widows

The officials said that no casualties have been reported in the fire that broke our in a parked vehicle. pic/Atul Kamble

A fire broke out at a parked four-wheeler near the Cuffe Parade Bus Depot in Colaba area of Mumbai, the officials said on Saturday.


The incident took place behind the Adarsh Housing Society that was built for the 1999 Kargil war heroes and their widows.


The housing society was hit by an alleged scam in 2010 which also probed by multiple agencies.


The officials said that no casualties have been reported in the fire that broke our in a parked vehicle.

The Nariman Point Fire Brigade rushed to the spot following the information regarding the incident. It dispatched two water wagons to the site within 10 minutes of receiving the emergency call, said an official.

The fire was classified as a Level-1 (minor) fire and was extinguished within 20 minutes after the arrival of the firefighters at the spot.

The exact cause of the fire was being investigated, the officials said.

"The car caught fire due to extreme heat. However, only after a detailed investigation can the exact cause be determined," said A. N. Bacchao, Fire Marshal of the Nariman Point Fire Brigade.

Two other cars parked on either side of the ill-fated car were severely damaged in the incident, they said.

A report has been registered at the Cuffe Parade Police Station.

"We will check for owner details and then conduct the investigation accordingly," said a police official present at the scene.

