Sumit Dinkar Wagh (squatting) in police custody

In a significant breakthrough in the Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended Sumit Dinkar Wagh, 26, a close associate of the primary conspirator Shubham Lonkar, who remains at large. Wagh, arrested in Akola, is accused of playing a pivotal role in financing the conspiracy under Lonkar’s instructions. He is a graduate of arts and has been involved in illegal betting. “One more accused has been arrested in the case and is being brought to Mumbai from Akola,” said DCP Datta Nalawade of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Focus shifts to financial angle

With the shooters, conspirators, and weapon suppliers already apprehended, the Crime Branch has now shifted its focus to unravelling the financial aspects of the case. “Our investigation has moved to the next layer, which is the financial angle, and the accused arrested from Akola is a crucial link,” an official stated. This marks the second arrest tied to the financial side of the Siddique murder case. Earlier, the Crime Branch arrested Gujarat resident Salman Vora during his visit to Akola to meet suspects connected to the case.

Numerous transactions

The investigation revealed that Wagh transferred money using a Karnataka Bank account (Petlad branch, Anand, Gujarat). Funds were sent to various accused, including Nareshkumar (brother of the arrested Gurmail Singh), Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar. These transactions were conducted via internet banking using a newly acquired SIM card registered in Vora’s name. ”The money transfers were carried out on the instructions of the wanted accused Shubham Lonkar. The bank account used for these transactions was opened in Vora’s name,” Nalawade added.

Officials have revealed that Wagh and Lonkar hail from the same tehsil and share a close friendship, having studied together at a college in Akot city. This connection further underscores Wagh’s role in aiding Lonkar’s alleged conspiracy. This is the 26th arrest in the case so far.