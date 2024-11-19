The Mumbai crime branch, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh's special task force (STF), apprehended the 20-year-old shooter and four others from Uttar Pradesh on November 10

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till November 23 the police custody of Shivkumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, reported the PTI.

The police sought further remand of Gautam, saying he was allegedly not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.

The Mumbai crime branch, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh's special task force (STF), apprehended the 20-year-old shooter and four others from Uttar Pradesh on November 10.

According to the PTI, the four others---Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for allegedly sheltering Gautam and helping him flee to Nepal.

All the accused were produced before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil at the end of their previous remand on Tuesday.

The court extended Gautam's police custody till November 23, while the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol has been detained in California, US. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier this month filed an application before the special MCOCA court seeking his extradition in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, for which Anmol and his brother are named as key conspirators.

Earlier, official channels had confirmed his location in the US, and agencies have now been informed of his detention in California. While the Mumbai Crime Branch now awaits confirmation from sister agencies about his detention, intelligence sources have verified that Anmol has been held.

Anmol, a key member of the Bishnoi gang, has been operating from abroad. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him, and earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) added his name to its most-wanted list, announcing a Rs 10 lakh reward for any information leading to his arrest. He is also wanted in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for allegedly supplying weapons used in the killing.

Former Maharashtra minister and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East on October 12.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he passed away.

(with PTI inputs)



