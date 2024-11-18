Recent arrests of mediator Akashsingh Gill and financier Salmanbhai Vohra unravel network of accomplices

Akashsingh Gill in the custody of Mumbai Crime Branch and Punjab AGTF

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator x 00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the murder of Baba Siddique, claims to be closing in on the key conspirator, Shubham Lonkar. Officials have stated that the recent arrest of Akashsingh Gill from Fazilka, Punjab, marks a significant breakthrough in the case. Gill is alleged to have acted as a mediator, coordinating with Lonkar and arranging logistics for the shooters and other accomplices. So far, the Crime Branch has arrested 25 individuals, though two key conspirators, Lonkar and Jasin Akhtar alias Zeeshan Akhtar, remain at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to investigators, the 22-year-old Gill, a second-year Arts student from Fazilka, came under scrutiny after evidence suggested that Lonkar stopped directly communicating with the shooters midway through the conspiracy. Instead, Gill was reportedly tasked with serving as an intermediary, passing instructions from Lonkar and the Bishnoi gang to the shooters and others involved in the plot.

The Crime Branch initially suspected Gill of being Lonkar, given his role in relaying critical information. However, after tracking an anonymous number, the agency, in collaboration with Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), apprehended him during a joint operation in Fazilka.

"The joint operation highlights effective inter-agency collaboration," said Datta Nalawade, DCP of the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch stated that Gill comes from a well-to-do family in Fazilka, Punjab. However, he reportedly aligned himself with the Bishnoi gang to establish influence in the local area. Fazilka, identified as a hub for the Bishnoi gang's operations, further corroborates their involvement in planning Siddique’s assassination.

Following Gill’s arrest, the Crime Branch also apprehended Salmanbhai Vohra from Akola. Vohra, a Gujarat resident, is believed to have provided financial support for the operation. He was traced to Akola and subsequently taken into custody. Despite belonging to a well-off family, Gill is believed to have collaborated with the gang to bolster his local influence.

According to officials, Vohra received approximately Rs 7-8 lakh from the absconding Akhtar. He allegedly deposited the funds through a Karnataka bank account, opened in May this year, to other accused individuals, including Nareshkumar Singh, the brother of arrested suspect Gurnail Singh, as well as Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar, both of whom are also in custody. “In addition, Vohra provided financial assistance to others involved in the execution of the conspiracy,” Nalawade added. The Crime Branch has arrested 25 suspects so far as the investigation continues to unravel the conspiracy.