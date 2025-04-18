“These firefighters are the real heroes, saving countless lives with courage and commitment. Their performance in the drills is inspiring,” Sonu Sood said

Actor Sonu Sood (above) with BMC and Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel on Friday. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article Fire Services Week: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joins annual fire drill competition of fire-fighters in Mumbai x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday attended the annual fire drill competition of fire-fighters in Mumbai, an event organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the officials said.

At the event, the Mumbai Fire Brigade showcased its preparedness and dedication to fire safety through its annual fire drill competition held at the Fire Brigade Headquarters in Byculla area of central Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Dr Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) said, “The Mumbai Fire Brigade is well-equipped and trained to handle emergencies. After witnessing the fire drills, I am assured of the city’s fire safety standards.”

He also announced that this year has been declared a training year, with India’s first modern fire training centre to soon come up in Mumbai's Kandivali.

Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel will receive advanced training to enhance their skills while ensuring their own safety during operations, the officials said.

An official statement issued by the BMC said that the competition saw participation from several fire stations across Mumbai. Officers and dignitaries present included Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Prashant Gaikwad, Special Duty Officer Chandrashekhar Chore, and Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, among others.

It said that actor Sonu Sood was also present and praised the firefighters for their bravery and dedication.

“These firefighters are the real heroes, saving countless lives with courage and commitment. Their performance in the drills is inspiring,” Sood said.

During the event, several senior officers were honoured for their outstanding services.

As part of Fire Services Week, which runs from National Fire Service Day marked every year on April 14.

The Fire Services Week will run till April 20.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has been organising events across the city to promote fire safety awareness among citizens. A display of fire equipment was also set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai as part of the Fire Services Week.

The commemorative event is also to honour brave firefighters who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, especially remembering the tragic explosion and fire aboard the SS Fort Stikine on April 14, 1944 at Mumbai Port, where 66 fire officers and personnel lost their lives. Since then, the day is observed across the country as National Fire Service Day.