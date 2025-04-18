The protestors tried to gather outside the ED office, and the police present at the spot warned them to vacate the place

Youth Congress workers staged a massive protest outside the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, on Friday, protesting against the ED chargesheet against their party's supreme leaders, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others, in the National Herald case.

The protestors tried to gather outside the ED office, and the police present at the spot warned them to vacate the place. Later on, the police used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Youth Congress state president Mitendra Singh told ANI, "Today, we are protesting that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating an atmosphere of fear in the country, if a person cannot raise his voice within democracy, then when will they raise their voice. If he (referring to Rahul Gandhi) is raising his voice for the public and the constitution, you (referring to PM Modi) are trying to suppress that voice by making false accusations. Today, the Youth Congress workers are demonstrating that we will fight for the constitution. We will go among the people and tell them that when Modi is afraid, he forwards the ED and the CBI."

The ED filed a prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case, with the matter listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 2), Mahavir Singh Mujalde, said that Youth Congress workers held a protest and came to the ED office. The police warned them to vacate the place, but they didn't act. Following this, water cannons were used to disperse them.

"Youth Congress workers held a protest at the ED office here as part of their nationwide protest going on for the past two days in connection with the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case. The protesters came to gather outside the ED office here and we gave them a warning, then used water cannons to disperse them. The protest was peaceful," Mujalde told ANI.

