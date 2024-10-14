Pravin Lonkar is allegedly one of the conspirators of Baba Siddique murder case was produced before the Esplanade court on Monday

Pravin Lonkar was on Monday produced before a court. Pic/Shadab Khan

Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar remanded to police custody till October 21

A Mumbai court on Monday remanded Pravin Lonkar, arrested in connection with Baba Siddique's murder, in seven-day police custody till October 21.

28-year-old Pravin Lonkar was arrested from Pune on Sunday. He is allegedly one of the conspirators of Baba Siddique murder case was produced before the Esplanade court on Monday, sources said.

The police suspect that Pravin Lonkar was a part of the entire conspiracy and him along with other two arrested accused to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan for further investigations, sources said.

Sources added that the police also suspect that Pravin may know where his bother has been hiding.

Mumbai Police have so far identified six suspects in the Baba Siddique murder case, with three already arrested. The accused are Gurmail Singh, Shiv Kumar Gautam, Dharmraj Kashyap, Zeeshan Akhtar, Pravin Lonkar, and Shubham Lonkar.

So far, the police have arrested Gurmail Singh, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar. Shubham Lonkar, who claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post, has yet to be arrested. He mentioned in the post that he was a member of the Bishnoi gang, which was shared by his brother, Pravin Lonkar.

According to investigations into the Baba Siddique murder case, Shiv Kumar Gautam and Dharmraj Kashyap worked in a scrap shop near Pravin Lonkar's dairy in Pune.

The Lonkar brothers allegedly recruited Gautam and Kashyap to commit the crime.

Zeeshan Akhtar is suspected of organising the three shooters. Akhtar saw Gurmail Singh after being released from jail on June 7, this year. Police assume that while in jail, Akhtar was contracted by members of the Bishnoi gang to kill Baba Siddique or his son, Zeeshan Siddique.