Aftab Siddique, sister of the late Baba Siddique, criticised Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar and Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla on social media for failing to make an official statement on the motives behind the murder

Baba Siddique/ File Photo

Following Baba Siddique's murder, his family has expressed astonishment and tremendous sadness, and they have questioned how the police handled the matter. Aftab Siddique, sister of the late Nationalist Congress Party leader, criticised Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar and Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla on social media for failing to make an official statement on the motives behind the murder.

Despite allegations to the contrary, Aftab denied in her post that Baba Siddique had 'Y' category security. Three police officers were on duty, but the attackers were able to approach dangerously near, she said, with three of the four shooters coming within two feet of Siddique before being apprehended by supporters, while the fourth managed to get away.

@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice from 2 days,the whole family is in a state of shock,grief & mourn.I break my silence as the @DGPMaharashtra RashmiShukla @MumbaiPolice CP Phansalkar has not given a press note stating reason for the murder of @BabaSiddique . @hmo_maharashtra it hurts pic.twitter.com/tRpgd3wunH — Ms Aftab Siddique (@ms_aftab) October 14, 2024

Aftab also raised concerns about the failure of the police to conduct mandatory verification of the killers, who had reportedly been living on rent in Kurla for two months before Baba Siddique murder. She further alleged that the killing was a "planned conspiracy" and demanded answers from authorities.

The family has called for an explanation and accountability from the police, emphasising that Baba Siddique's death, which has shocked many in Maharashtra, warrants a thorough investigation and clarity.

Baba Siddique murder: Aftab Siddique expresses gratitude for support

Aftab Siddique, in another post, thanked people for their support as the family grieves the loss of their loved one.

She, in her post, wrote, "While we watched our brother leave for heavenly abode. We all shall complete our journey someday. This huge loss for our family was NEVER expected for Baba Siddique's more than 40 years of service to the nation would be repaid like this."

The Siddique's express their #gratitude 🙏for your presence, kind words that meant a lot to us.WEgrieve the loss of our loved one.

Thank U,all for standing with us in the best way U could & mourning with us. Please pray for his magfirat🤲

جزاك الله خير !#Maharashtra #Mumbaikars — Ms Aftab Siddique (@ms_aftab) October 14, 2024

"The Siddique's express their gratitude for your presence, kind words that meant a lot to us as we grieve the loss of our loved one. Thank you all for standing with us in the best way you could & mourning with us. Please pray for his magfirat," she added.